

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An elderly man suffered life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Vaughan overnight.

A black SUV collided with a white minivan near Highway 7 and Jane Street at around 3:15 a.m.

Police confirmed that a 78-year-old man, who was a passenger of the minivan, sustained critical injuries. He was taken to Sunnybrook Hospital for treatment.

York Regional Police’s major collision unit is investigating the cause of the crash.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the collision.

The area has been shut down for the police investigation.

"We are still in the early stages of the investigation," Det. Jessica Hay told reporters at the scene. "Our major collision reconstruction unit is on scene. They are currently mapping the scene. Our investigators are interviewing witnesses right now."