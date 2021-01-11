Police have released surveillance camera images of three men sought after a 79-year-old man was pushed off of a streetcar and robbed in Toronto last week.

Toronto police say that at 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 5, three male suspects boarded a streetcar at St. Clair Avenue West and Spadina Road.

A 79-year-old male victim who uses a walker boarded the streetcar a few stops to the east.

When the streetcar arrived at St. Clair Station, the victim began to leave the vehicle when one of the three suspects allegedly pushed the man out of the streetcar and onto the pavement below.

The three suspects then allegedly robbed the elderly man of items including his jewellery.

Images of the men were released to the public on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5300.