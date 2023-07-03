An elderly man has died in hospital after a fire broke out at a residence in Brampton on Sunday, say police.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Bovaird Drive and Sunnyvale Gate, just west of Torbram Road, shortly before 2 p.m.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) police said the fire started in a basement unit of a multi-tenanted detached home.

When first responders arrived on scene, police said, they located an elderly male suffering from “significant injuries.”

The man, whom police told CP24 was 80 years old, was without vital signs when he was found. Paramedics were able to regain his pulse after life-saving measures were performed.

The fire was extinguished and no other injuries have been reported.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing and the Ontario Fire Marshal is expected to visit the scene later today.

No other information has been released by police.He was rushed to a local hospital and then a trauma centre where he was later pronounced dead, PRP told CP24 on Monday morning.

