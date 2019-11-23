

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





An 84-year-old man remains in hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in a hit and run in Humewood on Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to St. Clair Avenue West and Humewod Drive, near Christie Street, at around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Toronto police said the man was crossing St. Clair Avenue West when he was struck by a blue SUV being driven by an unidentified person.

The driver slowed down for a moment, police said, before continuing westbound on St. Clair Avenue West. He was last ssen near Keele Street.

Paramedics said the man was unconscious and was suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The suspect vehicle is described as a blue Volkswagen SUV, either an Atlas or a Tiguan, with an Ontario licence plate number CKKE 113.

Police said the vehicle may have front-end damage.

Roads were closed last night while police investigated, but they have since been reopened.

Investigators are asking for anyone who may have security or dash cam footage of the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers.