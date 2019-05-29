

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An 86-year-old man is facing charges after police say two females were sexually assaulted by a stranger in Ajax last week.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Kingston Road and Westney Road at around 6:20 p.m. on May 24 for reports of two sexual assaults.

Police allege that in two separate incidents, an elderly man approached two females near a bus stop and touched them inappropriately.

The man was arrested shortly after police arrived on scene.

The suspect, identified by police as Tawfek Gad, of Ajax, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of assault.

He has been held for a bail hearing.

Investigators are asking anyone with new information about the case to contact police or Crime Stoppers.