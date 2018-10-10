

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 90-year-old man has died of his injuries in hospital after his personal mobility device collided with a vehicle in the Fairbanks area last month.

The collision happened on the afternoon of Sept. 20 at around 4 p.m.

Police said that the man was driving his personal mobility device north on the east side of Dufferin Street near Castlefield Avenue.

The man entered the intersection and was struck by a Toyota Rav 4 being driven by a 58-year-old woman.

The man was taken to hospital with head injuries following the collision.

Police said Wednesday that he died of his injuries in hospital on Oct. 09.

Police have not said whether any charges might be laid in connection with the collision.