The man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family in an alleged act of terrorism is testifying today about his use of hallucinogens and how that affected his mental state.

Nathaniel Veltman is accused of deliberately hitting the Afzaal family with his truck in June 2021 while they were out for a walk in London, Ont.

Veltman has told the jury this morning that he took psilocybin, also referred to as magic mushrooms, on June 5, 2021. The attack on the Afzaal family occurred on June 6.

Veltman says he was distraught over the death of his grandmother and pressured a friend to give him more of the drugs than the friend thought was safe for him to consume.

He says he was very disturbed at the time and wanted to “escape” by taking psilocybin.

Veltman has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

He told the jury yesterday that he experienced a period of mental decline during the pandemic and that he had a “fundamentalist” Christian upbringing that left him unable to properly socialize with people.

Jurors have previously seen video of Veltman telling a detective that his attack had been motivated by white nationalist beliefs.

The case is the first where Canada's terrorism laws are being put before a jury in a first-degree murder trial.

Salman Afzaal, 46; his 44-year-old wife, Madiha Salman; their 15-year-old daughter, Yumna; and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were killed in the attack, while the couple's nine-year-old son was seriously hurt but survived.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2023.