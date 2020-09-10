

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A 44-year-old man has been charged in connection with the assault of an employee at a Hamilton COVID-19 assessment centre on Wednesday.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., Hamilton police were called to Dave Andreychuk Arena on Hester Street, which is as a drive-through COVID-19 assessment centre, after a reported assault.

According to police, a man who went to the centre for testing was not satisfied with the procedure. Police said he allegedly became irate with a staff member and shouted expletives.

As a result of his actions, the staff member asked him to attend another testing centre before walking away, police said.

However, the man allegedly continued to accost the staff member verbally and threw a cup at her.

Police said the staff member was struck and was covered with its contents but not physically injured.

The man then fled the scene in a vehicle, police said.

Investigators were able to identify the man’s address and spoke to him a few hours later.

He was arrested without incident, police said, and was charged with assault with a weapon.

Police said he was later released and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 10.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.