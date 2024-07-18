A 37-year-old man has been charged for allegedly spray painting Palestinian and Pride flags in a west-end neighbourhood and assaulting a person who tried to stop him.

Toronto police said the incident, which is being investigated as a hate-motivated offence, occurred on the evening of July 9 in the area of Dupont Street and Symington Avenue.

A man was allegedly spray painting the flags when he was caught in the act. Police said a person tried to intervene but was struck with a weapon.

The man fled the area. Meanwhile, the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

On Thursday, a suspect was identified as Elly Goldberg-Dassas. He is facing 10 charges, including two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of mischief under $5,000 and one count of trespassing at night.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.