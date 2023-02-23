A man has been charged after a Toronto police parking enforcement officer was assaulted while on the job in the city’s east end.

The alleged incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon in the area of Danforth and Kelvin avenues, which is just east of Dawes Road.

Police said a parking enforcement officer saw a vehicle illegally parked on Danforth Avenue and issued a violation notice.

A man then reportedly approached the officer from behind and slapped their hand.

Police said the man then grabbed the officer’s device and threw it on the ground.

The man got back into his vehicle and drove away, they said.

The man, identified as Douglas Maybury, was arrested that same day and was charged with assault.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in April.