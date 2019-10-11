

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have issued a public safety alert after they say a man broke into multiple homes in Mimico early Thursday morning and sexually assaulted a woman.

Investigators say the break-ins began at around 5:30 a.m. at homes in the area of Royal York and Evans avenues.

Police allege the suspect quickly fled the first two houses he attempted to break into after the occupants were alerted to his presence.

At around 5:45 a.m., police say the suspect rang the doorbell of a third home in the area and hid in some bushes. He again fled when the homeowner opened the door.

Police say about a half an hour later, the male walked into another house nearby through an unlocked door. Investigators say he threatened and sexually assaulted a 53-year-old resident of the house.

The man, police allege, tried to confront a female inside another home in the neighbourhood at around 7:15 a.m. but was scared off by someone else inside the residence.

Police say “through investigation,” a suspect has been identified as Terence Frezell, a 28-year-old Newmarket resident.

He has been described as approximately five-foot-eight with a tanned complexion and a thin to medium build. Police also say he has a beard and short, dark hair.

He was last seen wearing dark pants, a hooded top with a zipper up the front, a black T-shirt, and dark shoes.

Security camera images have now been released by investigators and officers are asking anyone with information about the case to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.