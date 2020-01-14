

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 41-year-old man accused of choking a police dog in Oshawa on Monday night is now facing multiple charges, Durham Regional Police say.

Officers were called to a residence on Olive Avenue in Oshawa at around 10:20 p.m. for a reported disturbance.

Police say an occupant of the home told officers that a male suspect, who appeared to be under the influence of drugs, was damaging furniture and smashing out the windows of the residence.

Police say as officers attempted to arrest the suspect, the male grabbed the collar of a police dog and began choking the animal.

Police say eventually officers were able to gain control of the suspect, who was then taken into custody.

The suspect sustained minor injuries after he was bitten by the dog and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to investigators, the male continued to act in an “assaultive and aggressive manner” at the hospital and naloxone was administered.

He was later released from hospital on an undertaking.

The suspect has been charged with two counts of mischief, damaging property under $5,000, and willfully causing pain, suffering, or injury to an animal.

Rogue, the injured police dog, sustained only minor injuries.