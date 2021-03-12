A 33-year-old man has been charged after primary school-age children in Mississauga were allegedly harassed and exposed to an indecent act last week.

Peel police say a man was driving a red Mazda 3 in Fieldgate Drive and Bloor Street East area between 8:05 a.m. and 8:15 a.m. on March 2.

Police allege that in two separate incidents, the vehicle slowed down and stopped beside the victims.

The driver then lowered the passenger side window and engaged each victim in a conversation, police said.

In one of the incidents, the man allegedly committed an indecent act.

On Thursday, police said Toronto resident Rehan Shahzada Rahman was charged with two counts of criminal harassment, indecent exposure, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Police said there may be additional victims and are encouraging them to contact the Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121 ext. 3460