

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 20-year-old man is facing charges after a driver crashed into a Porsche dealership downtown on Monday night.

The collision occurred near Parliament and Front streets shortly before 11 p.m.

Following the collision, witnesses reported seeing the driver get out of his vehicle, walk into the dealership, and scribble on some of the luxury cars with marker.

The driver was taken into custody on Monday night and has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor-vehicle and mischief to property over $5,000.