

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 41-year-old man is now facing criminal harassment charges after he allegedly followed women jogging in a suburb northeast of Toronto and told them he liked watching them run.

Officers with York Regional Police initially responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the Church Street and Cornell Centre Boulevard area of Markham, Ont. on Thursday morning.

A woman told police she was jogging in the area when a man began following her inside a black Mazda CX9 at around 9:30 a.m.

“The suspect drove by then did a U-turn to drive by again,” police said in a news release issued on Monday. “After several minutes the driver pulled over and parked, watching the victim with the window rolled down.”

The victim then approached the vehicle and confronted the suspect “demanding to know why he was following her and told him to stop,” officers said.

“The suspect indicated that he liked watching her and intended to continue to follow her,” investigators said.

The victim then began taking photos of the suspect vehicle as it drove away.

Police said they later learned that the same suspect remained in the area and began following a second female victim, who has been described as a young teenager, out for a run.

“The suspect approached her in his vehicle and asked for directions then stated he liked to watch her run and asked if he could follow her,” police said.

An arrest has since been made in connection with these two incidents.

George Raymond, of Markham, Ont., now faces charges of criminal harassment and intimidation.

A 41-year-old man from Markham is facing charges after two female runners reported being followed by a man in a black Mazda SUV on Thursday, June 11, at 920 a.m. in Markham . Any additional victims are asked to come forward. — York Regional Police (@YRP) June 15, 2020

As well, police are asking any additional victims to come forward.

Anyone with further information regarding this investigation is asked to contact officers at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7541 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).