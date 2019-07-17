

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 19-year-old is facing charges after he allegedly passed out while behind the wheel of his vehicle in King Township earlier this month.

York Regional Police say a concerned motorist called them just after 6 a.m. on July 7, after witnessing a man allegedly asleep at the wheel of a black Volkswagen Jetta stopped at the corner of 7th Concession and Lloydtown-Aurora Road.

The caller told police he didn’t want to go to the driver’s door out of fear that the car was still in gear and might lunge forward if the driver woke up.

Two officers arrived and parked their cruisers directly in front and behind the Jetta.

An officer is seen tapping at the driver’s window numerous times, and the driver wakes up.

In the video, the driver denies drinking but the officers allegedly locate an open bottle of rum and cannabis in the vehicle.

The man was charged with impaired and several other offences.

Police in York Region say they receive more than 5,000 calls about suspected impaired drivers each year.