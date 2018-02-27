

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 29-year-old man is facing charges after police allege he inappropriately touched a 12-year-old girl while she was on her way to school on Monday.

The girl was headed to class at around 8:45 a.m. Monday when a man approached her and grabbed her by the shoulders, police said.

Investigators allege he then lowered his hands and touched the girl on the buttocks.

Several students witnessed the incident and reported it to school administrators, police said.

A suspect, identified by investigators as Ranjit Singh, a 29-year-old Brampton man, was subsequently arrested and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

He is scheduled to appear in court at some point on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the alleged assault is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.