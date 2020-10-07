A 54-year-old man who has been accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting two people on board a boat at Woodbine Beach in July is facing additional charges in connection with an ongoing investigation.

According to police, the suspect was operating a 22-foot Rinker power boat in the vicinity of the beach on July 11 when he welcomed two people on board.

He allegedly steered the boat away from the shore and sexually assaulted the victims, police said.

Police initially charged Shanthakumar Kandiah, of Toronto, with eight offences, including two counts of kidnapping, two counts of sexual assault, and forcible confinement.

In a news release on Wednesday, police announced further charges against Kandiah in connection with another incident that allegedly occurred on July 7.

According to police, a man met three people at Woodbine Beach and welcomed them on board his power boat and then steered the vessel away from the shoreline.

When the victims asked to be returned to shore, the man allegedly refused and proceeded to "perform indecent acts and sexual assaults."

Police said the suspect eventually returned the group to shore.

Kandiah was arrested again on Tuesday and charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement, and indecent act in connection with the July 7 incident.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Police said they are aware that Kandiah had access to multiple vessels, and they believe there may be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.