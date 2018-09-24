

The Canadian Press





FREDERICTON -- A Fredericton man accused of killing four people, including two city police officers, in a shooting spree last month makes his second court appearance today.

Matthew Vincent Raymond faces four counts of murder in the deaths of Const. Sara Burns, Const. Robb Costello, Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright.

The police officers and civilians were gunned down Aug. 10 outside an apartment complex in the New Brunswick capital.

Court documents say the incident ended after police shot the alleged gunman in the abdomen.

During Raymond's first court appearance, his lawyer said they were unable to proceed with the case because the defence was still awaiting disclosure -- or release of the findings of the police investigation.

It's expected the lawyers may have to ask for another delay.

Defence lawyer Nathan Gorham has said he eventually expects a plea of not guilty and a request for a preliminary hearing.