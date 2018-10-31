

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man has been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl and police say that they are concerned there may be other victims who have not yet come forward.

The suspect allegedly lured the girl using social media, according to police. He then brought her to a nearby hotel where he is alleged to have sexually assaulted her.

Following the alleged sexual assault, police say that the suspect offered the girl a birth control pill.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday after police executed a search warrant in the Front and York streets area.

“We know that he contacted this young victim through social media and arranged all of these nefarious acts that he committed through social media,” Const. David Hopkinson told CP24 on Wednesday afternoon. “He calls himself ‘addme4andrew’ online. I would be cautioning parents that if they see that name anywhere in their child’s feed they should be contacting police.”

Shu "Andrew" Yi, 28, is charged with sexual interference, sexual assault and luring a child under the age of 16.

In a news release issued on Wednesday afternoon, police said that they remain concerned that could be additional victims.