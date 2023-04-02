A man is facing more than a dozen charges after he allegedly recorded victims on his phone through the window and, in some instances, breaking into their homes in Etobicoke to do so.

Toronto police said they responded to the area of Homer Avenue and Browns Line between March 19 and April 2 for prowl-by-night and break-and-enter investigations.

Police allege a man attended a location in the area four times and was seen looking through the windows.

He would then allegedly take his phone out and record the occupants inside. On two occasions, police said the man gained entry into the building and went on to record the victims.

Police said he would leave the area when he’s been noticed.

On Sunday, police announced that they arrested a suspect, 24-year-old Julio Aguilar-Luna.

He has been charged with four counts of voyeurism, four counts of trespass at night, three counts of criminal harassment, two counts of break and enter, one count of possession of a weapon and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).