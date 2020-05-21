A Toronto man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 25-year-old woman and investigators believe there may be other victims.

According to police, the reported sexual assault took place on Monday near Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue West.

No further details regarding the incident have been released by investigators at this time.

A suspect, identified by police as 30-year-old Brent Aarssen, was arrested in connection with the investigation on Tuesday.

He has since been charged with sexual assault, sexual assault with choking, assault, overcome resistance to indictable offence by administering drug, and unlawfully in dwelling.

“Police believe there may be more victims,” investigators said in a news release issued on Thursday.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact officers at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).