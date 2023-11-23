A man is facing an additional sexual assault charge in connection with an incident at the office of a human rights organization in North York two years ago.

Police said a victim came forward on Monday alleging that she was sexually assaulted during meetings with the man at the Canadian Human Rights International Organization (CHRIO) in the area of Finch Avenue West and Keele Street.

Numerous meetings occurred between Sept. 1 and Sept. 30, 2021, police said.

The accused, 64-year-old Jose Mario Guilombo, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with one count of sexual assault.

Last March, police charged Guilombo with five counts of sexual assault and two counts of forcible confinement.

Police allege a woman met the accused at CHRIO several times between Feb. 25 and Mar. 1, 2023, and was sexually assaulted during those occasions.

On Thursday, police said they are concerned that there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.