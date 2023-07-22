A 47-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault that occurred at a clinic in North York last Thursday.

Toronto police said a man and a woman were both at Norfinch Medical Centre, near Finch Avenue West and Norfinch Drive.

At some point, the man allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.

On Saturday, police said the suspect, identified Md Arifur Rahman, had been arrested. He has been charged with sexual assault.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.