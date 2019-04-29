

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman inside a home in the city’s east end on Sunday has surrendered to police.

Investigators said a man gained entry into a woman’s home in the area of Kingston Road and Woodbine Avenue at around 3 a.m.

While inside the residence, police said the man allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.

After releasing security camera images and a description of a suspect wanted in connection with this investigation, officers said an arrest was made on Monday evening.

Toronto-resident Cayle Dupuis, 32, surrendered to police and is facing five charges, including break and enter with intent and sexual assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning.