Police have arrested a 27-year-old man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman while she shopped with her children inside a Vaughan shoe store over the weekend.

Police say that the woman was in a store located in a mall near Rutherford Road and Jane Street at around 4:35 p.m. on Sunday when the suspect first touched her in a “sexual manner.”

Police say the woman left the store but was then followed to a food court by the suspect, where another assault occurred.

The victim sought help from mall security who notified police.

The accused was then located elsewhere in the mall and taken into custody, police say.

Tyrone Medeiros, 27, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Police continue to investigate and are urging any additional victims or witnesses to come forward.