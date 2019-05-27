

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with three separate sexual assault incidents in Mississauga that took place over the past few months.

Investigators said the three incidents they are aware of occurred between February and May, but they believe there may be other victims.

On February 4, a female victim said she was sexually assaulted after she got off a transit bus and was walking in the area of Rathburn Road East and Meadows Boulevard.

One week later, on February 11, another female victim said she was sexually assaulted after exiting a transit bus and walking near Karen Park Crescent and Cliff Road North.

Then, on May 7, a third victim came forward and said she was sexually assaulted after getting off a transit bus before walking in the area of Bristol Road West and McLaughlin Road.

Police said they were able to obtain surveillance camera footage from the transit vehicles, which captured the male and the victims prior to the alleged assaults.

Matthew Webster, of Missisauga, now faces three counts of sexual assault.

He was held for a bail hearing on Friday.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at 905-453-2121, ext. 1233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).