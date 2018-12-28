

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





More charges have been laid against a man accused of sexually assaulting multiple women near York University over a two-month period.

Police previously said five women were attacked from behind and sexually assaulted by the same man between Oct. 24 and Dec. 20

According to investigators, in one of the assaults a woman was knocked unconscious before being dragged to a secluded area and sexually assaulted. Another woman, police allege, was assaulted at knifepoint.

The suspect in all five alleged incidents was later identified as 20-year-old Inzaghi Regis.

On Friday, additional charges were laid against Regis in connection with another alleged victim.

Police say a 23-year-old woman contacted police on Dec. 26 to report that she had been sexually assaulted at around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 19 near Four Winds Drive and Keele Street.

In total, Regis is facing four counts of sexual assault with a weapon, two counts of sexual assault, three counts of robbery, two counts of choking, two counts of threatening death, one count of assault causing bodily harm, and one count of forcible confinement.

Police say they are concerned there may be more victims who have not yet come forward.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to contact police.