A man accused of shooting fireworks at three Peel police stations earlier this week has been arrested.

Police said the man attended three divisions, two in Mississauga and one in Brampton, on Sunday evening and allegedly “projected fireworks” in their direction.

Two days later, on Tuesday, police identified the suspect as 50-year-old Darbara Mann of no fixed address and issued a warrant for his arrest in connection with the incident.

He was urged to seek legal counsel and turn himself in.

However, police said Mann allegedly contacted two divisions in Brampton and one in Mississauga on Thursday just after midnight and uttered threats.

As a result, Mann became wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for three counts of mischief, three counts of uttering threats and one count of plight from police.

In addition to his photo, police also released an image of a vehicle he is believed to be driving, a 2017 black Ford Explorer with Saskatchewan licence plates.

On Friday evening, police announced that Mann had been apprehended in Saskatchewan by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Efforts are underway to bring him back to Peel Region to answer to the seven charges he is facing.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 905-453–2121 ext. 1233 or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).