A man is facing more than a dozen charges after he allegedly tried to hit worshippers with his vehicle at two mosques in Scarborough last month.

Toronto police said officers were called to the mosques in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East and Midland Avenue on April 6 between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m.

A man driving a dark-coloured vehicle entered the parking lot of the mosques and allegedly attempted to strike worshippers and other vehicles.

Shortly after, the man went to Scarborough Town Centre, where he allegedly harassed and threatened several customers, yelling anti-Islamic and derogatory comments.

On Wednesday, police identified the suspect as 28-year-old Sharan Karunakaran. He has been charged with five counts of criminal harassment, two counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance, two counts of assault with a weapon, one count of uttering threats of bodily harm, assault, indecent exhibition in a public place and committing an indecent act with intent to insult/offend another.

Toronto police confirmed Wednesday that the suspect is the same man who was arrested by York Regional Police on April 7 following a similar incident at a mosque in Markham the day before.

Karunakaran allegedly drove directly at one of the worshippers at the Islamic Society of Markham and shouted threats and religious slurs. He is facing three charges in connection with that incident.

Toronto police said they are working with YRP on the incidents, which are being investigated as hate-motivated.

Karunakaran is being held in custody in York Region pending a bail hearing. The charges have not been proven in court.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-3506 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.