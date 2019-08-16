

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 19-year-old man charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed during the Beaches Jazz Festival has secured bail after a little more than two weeks behind bars.

Toronto police originally said a male victim was at Queen Street East and Hammersmith Avenue at 10:50 p.m. on the night of July 25 when he was stabbed in an incident investigators described as “unprovoked.”

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Queen Street was closed between Woodbine and Beech avenues at the time of the incident, to accommodate the Beaches Jazz Festival.

On July 30, a suspect identified as Michael Jobe of Toronto was arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon and four other offences in relation to the incident.

The victim in the incident, identified by CTV News Toronto as 27-year-old Dylan Cann, said he suffered a knife wound that came within two milimetres of his heart. Cann said Jobe approached him because he was upset Cann had brought his dog with him to the street festival.

He said he knew Jobe from his neighbourhood coffee shop.

Charges against Jobe have not been proven in court.

On Friday, the College Park Crown Attorney’s office confirmed Jobe was released on conditions with his mother, sister and father assigned as sureties.