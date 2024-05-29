A man has been charged for allegedly using a fake passport and social insurance card at a bank in Oshawa.

Durham Regional Police responded to a call about fraud at a TD Bank on Stevenson Road at around 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said a man allegedly tried to open a bank account with fraudulent documents. Officers arrived at the bank and confirmed that the passport and social insurance card were fake.

As a result, the documents were seized, and the man was arrested at the scene.

On Wednesday, police announced that 27-year-old Justin Thomas from Toronto had been charged with two counts of possessing an identity document of another, one count of uttering a forged document, attempt fraud under $5,000, uttering forged passport and fraudulent use of a certificate of citizenship.

Police released a photo showing how to spot a fake passport from an authentic one.