A man has been airlifted to a trauma centre following a collision between a vehicle and a motorized scooter in Niagara Falls on Monday afternoon.

The Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) tweeted about the incident just before 3:30 p.m. The tweet included a map that showed the location of the collision near Byng Avenue and Lundy’s Lane.

Police say an adult male is being treated for serious injuries as a result of the crash.

The circumstances leading up to the collision are unclear.

Lundy’s Lane is closed between Franklin and Carlton avenues while NRPS detectives investigate.