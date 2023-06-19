Man airlifted to hospital after collision involving vehicle and motorized scooter in Niagara Falls
A man has been airlifted to a trauma centre following a collision between a vehicle and a motorized scooter in Niagara Falls on Monday afternoon.
The Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) tweeted about the incident just before 3:30 p.m. The tweet included a map that showed the location of the collision near Byng Avenue and Lundy’s Lane.
Police say an adult male is being treated for serious injuries as a result of the crash.
The circumstances leading up to the collision are unclear.
Lundy’s Lane is closed between Franklin and Carlton avenues while NRPS detectives investigate.