Man airlifted to hospital after crash in Clarington
Police tape is seen in front of a Durham Regional Police cruiser. (Durham Regional Police)
Published Thursday, March 25, 2021 9:56PM EDT
A man in his 40s has been badly injured in a single-vehicle collision in Clarington.
Police say a vehicle crashed into a pole on Regional Road 20, west of Highway 35, Thursday evening.
Ornge says the victim is being airlifted to a Toronto hospital in critical condition.
The cause of the crash is unknown.