

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 22-year-old man was airlifted to a trauma centre with critical injuries Tuesday following a head-on collision near Uxbridge.

It happened at Regional Road 47 and Owen Road just after noon.

Durham Regional Police said the 22-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries, while a 25-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is not yet clear.

Local roads have been shut down in the area as police investigate.