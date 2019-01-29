Man airlifted to hospital after head-on crash near Uxbridge
An air ambulance lifts off following a serious collision near Uxbridge Tuesday January 29, 2019.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, January 29, 2019 5:26PM EST
A 22-year-old man was airlifted to a trauma centre with critical injuries Tuesday following a head-on collision near Uxbridge.
It happened at Regional Road 47 and Owen Road just after noon.
Durham Regional Police said the 22-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries, while a 25-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The cause of the crash is not yet clear.
Local roads have been shut down in the area as police investigate.