A man in his 20s was airlifted to hospital with critical injuries following a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 400 near Barrie.

It happened in the southbound lanes of the highway near Highway 89 just before 11:30 a.m.

Innisfil Deputy Fire Chief Carla MacDonald says that crews arrived to find one vehicle rolled over and had to perform an extrication to free at least one occupant.

She said that two other patients were transport to hospital via ground ambulance. The extent of their injuries is not known.

The southbound lanes of the highway are currently closed.