Man airlifted to hospital in critical condition after collision on Highway 400 south of Barrie
Published Friday, April 21, 2023 11:44AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 21, 2023 12:53PM EDT
A man in his 20s was airlifted to hospital with critical injuries following a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 400 near Barrie.
It happened in the southbound lanes of the highway near Highway 89 just before 11:30 a.m.
Innisfil Deputy Fire Chief Carla MacDonald says that crews arrived to find one vehicle rolled over and had to perform an extrication to free at least one occupant.
She said that two other patients were transport to hospital via ground ambulance. The extent of their injuries is not known.
The southbound lanes of the highway are currently closed.
Collision: #Hwy400 sb closed at Hwy89. Two vehicle collision, one vehicle rolled over. Three people to hospital, one person was airlifted to a trauma center. Expect delays. #AuroraOPP investigating. pic.twitter.com/xulmD4wknr— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) April 21, 2023