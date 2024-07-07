Two men are facing charges after a double stabbing in Courtice, Ont. early Sunday morning, which saw one victim airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

At approximately 2:45 a.m., the Durham Regional Police service (DRPS) said in a news release, officers were called to a report of a stabbing in the area of Wilkins Crescent and Stonefield Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they located two males, aged 20 and 21, suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Police didn’t disclose the severity of their injuries, but said both were transported to a Toronto-area trauma-centre, one via airlift, for treatment. Both victims are currently in stable condition, police said.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing were not disclosed by police.

Two suspects were taken into custody a short time later, police said.

Elham Ahad-Rassy, 18 and Mason Smith, 21, both of Clarington, Ont., were charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon – dangerous to public peace.

Police said that both suspects were released on an undertaking.

“Anyone with cellphone, dashcam, surveillance video or information about this incident is asked to contact D/Cst. Kapeluk of the East Division Criminal Investigation Branch at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1636,” DRPS said.