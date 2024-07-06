A 37-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital following a shooting in Scugog Township early Saturday morning.

Durham Regional Police said officers responded to a shooting in the area of Summit and Cedar Grove drives in Caesarea shortly before 4 a.m.

When they arrived, police found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was initially taken to a local area hospital but was later airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre, where he is in life-threatening condition.

Police said they do not have any information about the suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to contact investigators at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2696 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).