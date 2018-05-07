

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 21-year-old man allegedly attempted to strike multiple pedestrians while driving in the parking lot of a Pickering Boston Pizza on Friday evening.

Officers were called to the restaurant, located on Brock Road, at around 11 p.m. after a driver was reportedly driving erratically in the area.

Upon arrival at the scene, police said they located a male suspect fleeing the area through the parking lot on foot.

One police officer chased the suspect and was able to make an arrest.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect has been identified as Jahvon DeSilva, of Village Green in Scarborough.

DeSilva has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, fail to comply with recognizance, breach of recognizance, and possession of cocaine.

These charges have not been proven in court.