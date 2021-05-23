Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of exposing himself to a woman at a downtown Toronto hospital last week.

Officers responded to a call for an indecent act at Toronto General Hospital on Friday morning.

Police say a man followed a female employee into the hospital’s parking garage. To protect herself, the woman locked herself in a bicycle cage.

The man allegedly remained outside the cage and exposed his genitals.

Police say the man later exited the garage and was last seen approaching another female on Elizabeth Street.

He is described as five-foot-seven, 150 lbs. with a thin build and a short beard. Police say he was wearing a red puffy jacket with the hood up, black pants and black running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5204 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.