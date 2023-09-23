A 33-year-old man has been charged for allegedly impersonating a police officer and sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Brampton earlier this week.

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon in the area of Bovaird Drive and Mountainash Road.

Peel Regional Police said a 13-year-old girl was walking through a plaza when an unknown man approached her.

He allegedly identified himself as a police officer and then sexually assaulted the girl.

On Saturday, police said the suspect, identified as Anushan Jeyakumar, had been arrested. He is facing charges of impersonating a peace officer, forcible confinement, sexual assault and sexual interference.

Police have released a photo of the accused as investigators believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3460 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.