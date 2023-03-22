Ontario’s engineering regulator has laid hundreds of charges against a man they say pretended to be a licensed engineer and conducted dozens of inspections and safety tests of cranes in the Kitchener-Waterloo area in 2021.

“On Monday, Professional Engineers Ontario (PEO) laid 352 charges against Jay Lawrence Harding (also known as Jaye Lawrence Harding) under the Professional Engineers Act and the Provincial Offences Act for falsely representing himself as a professional engineer,” PEO said in a press release today.

“Mr. Harding is charged with using a forged seal and the title of a licensed professional engineer in the course of performing, under the name AJ Ontario Hoist Inspections, at least 80 ‘inspections’ and ‘non-destructive tests’ of cranes and lifting devices in the Region of Waterloo in 2021.”

PEO says according to their registry, Harding is not currently – and has never been – licensed as an engineer in Ontario, and they understand that he doesn’t hold a non-destructive testing certification either.

PEO says Harding may have falsely claimed to be an engineer while working for a number of other entities in the area as well, posing a broader risk to public safety.

“In addition, PEO understands that in 2022, Mr. Harding relocated to New Brunswick and incorporated a new sole proprietorship named AJ Hoist Inspections,” the release went on to say.

“Mr. Harding may therefore continue to falsely represent himself as a professional engineer in New Brunswick.”

PEO says it will continue to investigate, however it’s unclear if the organization will seek the assistance of law enforcement in order to locate Harding.

“Anyone in possession of a sealed or stamped document or certification bearing the name ‘J.L. Harding,’ ‘J. Harding,’ ‘Jay Harding,’ ‘AJ Ontario Hoist Inspections’ or ‘AJ Hoist Inspections’ or who has engaged any of them for professional engineering or inspection services, is encouraged to contact PEO’s enforcement hotline immediately at 416-840-1444,” PEO says.

“To check whether an individual is licensed or a firm holds a certificate of authorization (C of A), search the directories of practitioners (licence and C of A holders) at www.peo.on.ca.”