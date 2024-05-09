A man is accused of stealing over $700,000 from a Toronto not-for-profit organization using fake invoices and bills.

Toronto police said the man worked for the unnamed organization between Nov. 2022 and Dec. 2023. During that time, he allegedly created false vendor invoices and bills payable to bank accounts he had access to.

The man then allegedly used funds from the organization to pay the invoices and bills.

On Thursday, police announced that they had arrested 36-year-old Abbas Ali of Richmond Hill.

He has been charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, two counts of proceeds obtained by crime over $5,000, one count of forgery, one count of uttering a forged document and one count of laundering proceeds of Canadian crime.

Police have released his photo as they believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.222tips.com.