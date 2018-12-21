

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police are looking for three suspects after a 20-year-old man and his father were stabbed while showing a coat to prospective buyers in Etobicoke’s Jamestown area this week, in what investigators say was a robbery gone wrong.

At 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police were called to Finch Avenue West and Silverstone Drive for a report of a robbery.

Investigators say a 20-year-old man offered a red Moose Knuckle jacket for sale online using a buy and sell app.

A buyer reached out to him and made arrangements to meet him in Jamestown.

The seller brought his father along to a parking lot and met with three males who identified themselves as the prospective buyers. The buyers arrived at the scene in a black Honda Civic.

The 20-year-old man then produced the jacket and one of the prospective buyers tried it on.

Police allege that at this point one of the buyers expressed that he was going to take the coat without paying, and a struggle ensued.

One of the three buyers then allegedly drew a knife and stabbed the 20-year-old man several times.

The man’s father then intervened and was slashed.

Investigators say that in that melee, one of the three assailants was also cut by the knife and suffered “significant blood loss.”

The three men then fled the scene with the jacket.

The suspects are each wanted for robbery with a weapon and two counts of aggravated assault.

The first suspect is described as a black male between 20 and 25 years-old, standing five-feet-nine inches tall with a thin build. He had short black curly hair and was wearing black clothing.

Officers say he suffered a stab wound to the shoulder.

The second suspect is described as a black male between the ages of 20 and 25, standing five-feet-eight inches tall, wearing all black clothing.

The third suspect is described as a white male between the ages of 20 and 25, standing six-feet-tall, with a medium or heavy build. He was also wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 416-808-2300.