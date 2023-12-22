A man and his young son were hospitalized after an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) rolled over at a park in Welland Friday afternoon.

Niagara police and paramedics were called to Memorial Park shortly after 2:30 p.m. They arrived to find a 46-year-old man and a nine-year-old boy injured.

Police said the man was with his son on an ATV when it lost control and rolled.

They were taken to out-of-region hospitals. Police said the man’s injuries were believed to be life-threatening while the boy had been released from the hospital.

The circumstances of the incident remain under investigation, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009569 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.