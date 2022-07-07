Police are appealing for the public’s assistance in locating two individuals who allegedly assaulted a custodian on the grounds of an East York school after being asked to leash their dog.

Police say that a man and woman were walking a large dog off-leash on the grounds of a school in the Pape and Torrens avenues area at around 5 p.m. on June 27 when the custodian asked them to leash the animal due to the presence of children in the school yard.

A verbal altercation between the parties ensued and police say that the man and woman then assaulted the custodian before fleeing eastbound along Torrens Avenue.

Police have released surveillance camera images of both suspects and are appealing for public assistance in locating them.

The male suspect is described as about 20 to 25 years old, approximately five-foot-seven in height and weighing around 150 lbs with long straight brown hair and a moustache and a beard. He was last wearing a blue tye-dyed T-shirt, black pants and black running shoes with white trimmed soles. He was also carrying a knapsack.

The female suspect, meanwhile, is described as 18 to 22 years old, approximately five-foot-five in height and weighing around 130 lbs. with a thin build, long blonde/brown hair, and tattoos on her neck. She was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt and grey leggings.