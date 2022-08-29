Two people wanted in connection with an alleged assault at a Toronto Blue Jays game over the weekend have surrendered to police and are now facing charges.

The incident, which was captured on video, took place at around 9:15 p.m. on Friday while the Blue Jays were playing host to the Los Angeles Angels at the Rogers Centre.

Toronto police say that two groups of people were involved in some sort of argument in the stands when it turned physical.

It is alleged that a man and woman then assaulted a 31-year-old woman.

Police say that the woman was injured in the attack. She received medical attention at the stadium before being transported to hospital for further treatment.

The two suspects, meanwhile, left the stadium without speaking to police.

In a news release issued on Monday, investigators said that both individuals have since turned themselves in at 52 Division.

David Freeman, 30, of Toronto, is charged with assault and aggravated assault, while Saffira Andrews, 25, of Toronto, is charged with assault.