A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with a half dozen robberies that have occurred at banks located at or near the intersection of Finch Avenue and Yonge Street over the last three months.

Police say that in the first two incidents a masked male suspect approached a teller with a note demanding cash and indicating he was armed with a bomb.

However in the other four incidents the suspect produced a firearm as he handed the teller the note, police say.

In the most recent robbery on Feb. 13, it is alleged that the suspect also approached a female customer at an ATM machine as he was leaving the bank and proceeded to grab her by the throat and make a demand cash.

“He pointed the handgun at her, and demanded cash and took her wallet,” police said in a news release issued Friday.

In all six incidents the male suspect ultimately obtained a quantity of cash before fleeing into an awaiting getaway vehicle.

Police say that garbage bags were used to cover the attached licence plates on that vehicle so they were not visible.

Two suspects identified as 41-year-old James Arron Stewart and 29-year-old Sheila Grozdev, were arrested earlier this week in connection with the robberies.

Stewart is facing 16 charges while Grozdev is facing two charges.