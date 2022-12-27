

The Canadian Press





Montreal police say a man and woman have died in the city's east end after what's believed to be a murder-suicide.

They say it appears the man killed the woman and then died by suicide at an apartment building in the Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood.

Police found the bodies of the two 45-year-olds in a stairwell, and say the woman's bore clear signs of violence.

Officers weren't saying how the two people knew each other.

The major crimes unit is leading the investigation, and has been in the neighbourhood interviewing possible witnesses.

The woman's death would be the city's 40th homicide of the year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2022.