Man and woman in hospital with serious injuries after Christie Pits stabbing
A Toronto Police cruiser can be seen on Thurs., March 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Published Friday, August 25, 2023 6:31AM EDT
A man and woman are in hospital after being stabbed at Christie Pits Park on Thursday evening.
Police say the stabbing occurred just before midnight. A man and woman, both in their 20s, were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries when police arrived on scene.
The male victim has since been transported to a trauma centre with what paramedics are calling a “very serious” wound.
The suspect is still at large. Police say he is a Black man in his twenties standing approximately five-foot-five inches tall, with black hair in braids. He was allegedly wearing a pink sweater at the time of the assault.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Toronto police.